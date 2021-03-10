CONYERS — Graduating seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will be able to take part in in-person graduation ceremonies, the school system announced Tuesday, but school-sponsored proms will not be held due to the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis.
The graduations will take place at each high school’s stadium on the following schedule:
• Salem High School, May 26
• Rockdale County High School and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, May 27
• Heritage High School, May 28
The times for the graduation ceremonies were not announced.
In a message to parents, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts said he understood the decisions about prom and graduation ceremonies would not be popular with all parents.
“As superintendent, I make numerous decisions on a daily basis, and I accept and respect that not everyone will agree with all of my decisions,” said Oatts. “That said, I will always make the decisions that I believe are ultimately best for our students.”
Oatts acknowledged that his decision to cancel proms would be an issue for some, but he noted the nature of proms makes it difficult to safely plan and execute this type of event.
“As a former high school principal, I fully understand the priority that our students place on time-honored rituals such as proms and graduation ceremonies,” he said. “After careful consultation with our high school principals and our assistant superintendent for schools, I’ve decided that our singular focus should be on ensuring safe and successful graduation ceremonies at each of our high schools as we conclude the 2020-21 school year. The logistics of attempting to safely host hundreds of seniors and their dates in formal attire within enclosed space for an event that is typically characterized by close congregant gathering, dancing, eating and mingling are simply not feasible.”
Proms were also not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oatts said other options for prom were considered, including outdoor events, however, “the typical hot and humid spring weather, even with tents, would not make for the most comfortable experience involving hundreds of students in formal attire such as tuxedos and gowns.”
