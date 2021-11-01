Off-duty Rockdale County firefighters put lights on the Christmas tree in front of the Rockdale County Courthouse on Main Street for a prior year's holiday season celebration. Rockdale County will kick off this year's celebration with a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4.
CONYERS – Rockdale County’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting returns on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse. Rockdale County officials will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Christmas Tree for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evening will feature family-friendly activities, a performance by Rockdale County resident and entertainer Joya Bravo, and an appearance by Santa Claus, who will illuminate the Christmas Tree. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are super excited to hold the 2021 Holiday Christmas Tree Lighting this year at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse and invite everyone to come out and join in the festivities,” said Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. “This event is a holiday tradition for our Rockdale County citizens and is designed to provide a fantastic opportunity for the community to gather together safely outdoors and celebrate the holidays.”
The public is invited to attend the lighting of the 18-foot mountain pine tree, which will be placed in front of the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse. Event-goers are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and bring lawn chairs should they want to sit during the brief celebration.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
