...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS – The Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will hold a kick-off meeting regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update (HMP). This public meeting is required for the planning committee and will be open to the public to provide input for the county's hazard and mitigation solutions.
The Rockdale County HMP update is prepared to address the risk to life and property resulting from a wide range of natural and technological hazards. This plan update will provide homes, businesses, and communities with safeguards to mitigate the impacts of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, hazardous materials, and other natural and technological hazards.
The public meeting will take place on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J.P. Carr Community Center. Rockdale citizens are urged to attend this public meeting to learn more about HMP update, and also for citizens to provide necessary feedback to solution strategies that will affect Rockdale County.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.