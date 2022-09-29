CONYERS – The Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will hold a kick-off meeting regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update (HMP). This public meeting is required for the planning committee and will be open to the public to provide input for the county's hazard and mitigation solutions.

The Rockdale County HMP update is prepared to address the risk to life and property resulting from a wide range of natural and technological hazards. This plan update will provide homes, businesses, and communities with safeguards to mitigate the impacts of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, hazardous materials, and other natural and technological hazards.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

