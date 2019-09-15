CONYERS — The Rockdale UGA Extension Office held its first Food and Science Festival at Pine Street Elementary Saturday morning.
The event offered free family-friendly interactive games and activities that related to food, science and STEAM.
A total of 17 educational booths were scheduled to participate, plus a photo booth, a Master Gardener information booth, a fire truck and a bouncy house. More than 120 families attended.
Peggy Lawrence, nutritional director for Rockdale County Public Schools, made a special presentation encouraging families to have more fresh, healthy meals at home.
The 4-H program and Agriculture & Natural Resources program also participated and organized many of the booths.
For any additional questions, contact the Rockdale County UGA Extension Office at 770-278-7373.