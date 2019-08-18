CONYERS — The Rockdale County UGA Cooperative Extension Office will host the first Rockdale County Food and Science Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pine Street Elementary School, 500 Sigman Road, Conyers.
This free event will showcase all three program areas of UGA Cooperative Extension: Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H. The goal is to highlight the relationship between food production and consumption and the impact it has on the body and mind in a fun festival-style event.
Attendees will be able to navigate a path through more than 15 different booths with games, challenges and activities. In addition to the booths, there will be special presentations given throughout the day for attendees to participate in, as well as a photo booth, science demonstrations and more. Eventbrite ticketholders will receive guaranteed reservations for fresh vegetables to take home at the completion of their visit. Non-ticketholders may also receive free produce on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
For more information go to Eventbrite.com, by searching for “Rockdale County Food and Science Fest”.
For any additional questions, contact the Rockdale County UGA Extension Office at 770-278-7373.