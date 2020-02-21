CONYERS — United Way in Rockdale County will once again provide individuals and families living in the area the opportunity to receive free tax preparation and filing services. This service is being provided in partnership with the Rockdale County Government.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, citizens can stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 981 Taylor Street SW, Conyers for help.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) will once again be offered to residents of Rockdale County. Professionally qualified volunteers will be available to help individuals prepare and file taxes free of charge.
An individual’s household income must be less than $60,000 to meet the requirements of receiving this service.
Individuals securing an appointment will need to bring the following documentation:
- Valid, official photo ID (you and your spouse if filing jointly).
- Social Security Card for everyone on your return.
- Previous year's tax return.
- All W-2s for current tax year.
- For direct deposit option, a voided check or bank account number.
- If you have child care or dependent care expenses, please bring the name, address and tax ID or SSN/ITIN of the care provider.
To make your appointment, please contact Rockdale County Government employee Toya Ingram at toya.ingram@rockdalecountyga.gov.
Ingram will be managing appointments and answering questions regarding this service.
A limited number of appointments will be available.
