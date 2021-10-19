vaccine.TIF

CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is hosting a Vaccine Gift Card Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Rockdale County Health Department, 985 Taylor St. SW, Conyers. This event is to encourage Rockdale County residents to be vaccinated and protected against the COVID-19 virus.

The event is open to those who are age 12 and over, but only residents 18 years old and older who receive a first dose shot will receive a $50 gift card. Gift cards are for Rockdale County residents only. Proof of I.D. must be shown at check in. 

“Forty-four percent of Rockdale County residents are not fully vaccinated while vaccination rates have stagnated in Rockdale County,” according to Post I Commissioner Sherri L. Washington, “The Board of Commissioners is continuing to keep the people first by making investments that ensure the safety and good health of our constituents. The vaccination incentive program is made possible through the American Relief Plan Act funding with support from the Rockdale County Health Department, community organizations and other local public officials. We are encouraging citizens of Rockdale County to become vaccinated and encourage their family members and neighbors to do so as well.”

The Vaccine Gift Card Giveaway event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to participate and book an appointment, may register for their vaccination at: gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.   For questions or more information, contact the Public Relations Department by email at:  publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov.

