CONYERS — Rockdale Republican and Democratic parties have submitted a slate of non-binding questions that will appear on the May 24 primary election ballots.
The yes-or-no questions are designed to gauge the viewpoints of the local parties’ voting bases. Most of the questions deal with Rockdale government operations, although the Republicans are also posing two questions about Rockdale County Public Schools.
Following are the questions Republican voters will see on their ballots:
1. Do you believe the Rockdale County Board of Commission should expand from a 3-member board to a 5-member board?
2. Do you believe the members of the Rockdale Board of Commission should be elected by district?
3. Do you believe the Rockdale County Board of Education should replace Terry Oatts as school superintendent of Rockdale County?
4. If Rockdale County would build a new courthouse, do you agree with building at Parker Road by using SPLOST funds for under 40 million dollars?
5. If Rockdale County would build a new courthouse, do you agree with building in Olde Town Conyers by issuing bonds with a price tag of over 150 million dollars?
6. Do you believe senior citizens 75 and over should be exempt from Board of Education property taxes?
Following are the questions Democrat voters will see on their ballots:
1. Should a location other than Olde Town Conyers be considered for the development of a judicial administrative complex?
2. Should the Board of Commissioners turn over the day-to-day operations of the county government to a professionally trained and qualified county manager?
3. Should a volunteer board of Rockdale County residents be created to provide public oversight and reporting regarding the financial operations of Rockdale County government with appointments to the board made independent of the Board of Commissioners?
In addition to local questions, there will also be questions posed by the Georgia Democratic and Republican parties.
Here are the questions that Democratic primary voters will be asked:
1. Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?
2. Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
3. Should every three- and four-year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?
4. Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
5. Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?
6. Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
7. Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allowing same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?
8. Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure, and health care programs?
9. Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America’s energy independence?
Here are the questions that Republican primary voters will be asked:
1. The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
2. Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual, or homeschool?
3. Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
4. Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should issuance of federal work visas instead be based on job skills?
5. Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
6. To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by a voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
7. Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
8. Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
