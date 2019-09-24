CONYERS — The Rockdale County Water and Sewerage Authority voted at its meeting last Thursday afternoon to put an attorney on retainer and to have an audit of Rockdale Water Resources done that is separate from the recent audit done on the county.
The remaining four members of the seven-member board of the authority are concerned the Board of Commissioners may have overstepped its bounds in some of the decisions that have been made in regards to RWR.
In June the authority sent the BOC a letter citing points of concern, such as an agreement to provide funding for infrastructure improvements for the redevelopment of the Salem Gate shopping center, and asking that no buildings be bought by the BOC that would have to be paid off by RWR. They also requested that an attorney be hired to represent the authority and that a forensic audit be done on RWR.
Attending Thursday’s meeting in the county Assembly Hall were authority Chair David Shipp and authority members Franklin Beauford, Bill Campbell and Tom Harrison. Also attending were interim RWR Director Dr. Terrell Gibbs, Al Ford, the general manager of Business Affairs for RWR, Rockdale County Finance Director Roselyn Miller, and Rockdale County Clerk/Director of Legislative Affairs Jennifer Rutledge, as well as several citizens.
During the meeting, Shipp said the authority received a bid from attorney Jeremy Moulton of Conyers. He said the bid is a $5,000 retainer and $300 an hour.
Harrison asked if the other attorneys who bid were higher in price and Shipp said those who bid were.
“Or they didn’t want to take the case at all,” he said. “I had quite a number that didn’t want to take it.”
Shipp said if Moulton is approved by the authority, the request will then go to County Attorney Qadar Baig to retain an attorney for the authority.
A motion was made and seconded to approve Moulton as the attorney. The vote was 4-0.
Shipp said he had received a copy of the county audit and that part of his concern was it appeared that RWR has been lumped in together with stormwater and is “not a complete audit of RWR as a separate entity.
He added that BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. had said the authority could have a separate audit done.
Harrison asked if the audit would be a forensic audit rather than a general audit, and Shipp said it would and would be a deeper look into the finances than a regular audit.
Miller stated a forensic audit is usually done when there is alleged theft.
“They usually go and look at every single receipt, and it’s extremely expensive because the deliverables is what you provide the courts,” she said, adding that the state also reviews the county’s audit.
Miller also said water and sewer is not lumped in with stormwater, but is a separate enterprise fund.
“By law, we’re not required to do a separate audit of water and sewer, because the governing body is still over the water and sewer, so it is still a part of our audit,” said Miller. “The way that this authority is set up, it is part of our annual audit, and our auditors look at everything as the state requires. There was nothing wrong with our audits. The auditors didn’t see any theft or any issue with our audit.
“If you get a forensic audit, that’s alleged theft. You’re stating that there’s something wrong.”
Campbell said that was not necessarily true.
“We had a change in leadership with the loss of Michelle (Prescott, business and administrative Coordinator for RWR). Secondly, the reason we hired the attorney is because of the fact we don’t believe it should be under the county and in one account.”
Miller stated that has nothing to do with the audit and that Prescott was not the county finance director. Miller said she is the finance director and that if the authority had any questions about the audit, they should have come to her first.
Shipp said control of the funds of RWR is another reason why they want a separate audit.
“A lot of the reason why we would like a separate audit is because the county controls all the money,” said Shipp. “Those funds, based on different numbers that we have received, change and have changed quite a bit. We would like a separate audit. The county chairman has stated that if we looked at the audit and are not satisfied, which we are not, we could get a separate audit, whether we call it forensic or detailed or general; we want to see the audit of what the authority should be over, which is RWR’s finances, to make sure all the monies are where they’re supposed to be.”
Campbell said they also are questioning the $3.5 million in infrastructure improvements that will be spent on the Salem Gate project that was not authorized by the authority, and the county purchasing the former BB&T bank building on Main Street in August for $775,000, which will be used by RWR customer service.
Beauford suggested they request an audit, rather than a forensic audit.
“If you’re going to do an audit, as I understand it, an auditor does an audit thoroughly,” said Beauford. “A good auditor knows what to look for.”
Harrison added that the authority is supposed to be the financial guidepost for RWR.
“The things that we’re asking for and are talking about are very important to maintaining those guideposts, said Harrison. “When we request an audit, it is just to make sure that our fiduciary controls are on top of this thing.”
A motion was made, seconded and approved by a 4-0 vote to hire an auditor for a separate audit of RWR.