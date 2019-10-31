CONYERS — Rockdale Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman Kenny Johnson, secured garden beds for the "Magnet Green Team" at Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The Magnet Green Team is a group of students who wanted to create a community service component whereby they exchange vegetables for recycling items.
The garden beds estimate a cost of $1,500 each.
In June 2019, 20 Rockdale Magnet students were given opportunity from the RSWCD to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Natural Resource Conservation Workshop free of charge.
In addition, three out of the 20 students were awarded scholarships at ABAC for doing well in a competition during the NRCW.
The scholarships awarded to the students can go toward any college of their choice.
These select students were honored at a luncheon at Tanyard Creek Overlook in Acworth on October 24.
RSWCD has worked with Rockdale County Schools and the UGA Extension Office in the past completing a burn control at the Conyers Monastery of Holy Spirit, garden bed installation at Springfield Baptist Church, several erosion soil controls and offering multiple scholarship opportunities.
For further information, please contact Chairman Johnson at 404-569-9192 or Johnson.RSWCD@gmail.com