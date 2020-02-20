CONYERS – After the recent ransomware attack, Rockdale Water Resource’s (RWR) systems have been restored.
RWR wants to thank the residents of Rockdale, for their patience and understanding during the recent outage. Rockdale County apologizes for the inconvenience and are putting measures in place to prevent this from happening again.
During the outage, RWR stopped all disconnects for failure to pay and any additional late fees to ensure there were no negative impacts to the customers. If an account requires immediate attention and/or residents would like to make a payment to their account, RWR is able to take your payments using the following methods:
• Online at https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/rwr
• Via telephone at 1-844-396-2347 (Available 24 hours)
• In person at 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, GA 30012
RWR again thanks everyone for their patience and understanding during this unfortunate time. They are eager to resume providing customers with the excellent service they are accustomed to receiving. Residents are encouraged to forward any questions, to the Water Resources Customer Service office Monday- Friday between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 770-278-7400.
