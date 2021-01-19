CONYERS – A 12-inch water main break in South Rockdale disrupted water service for residents for about four hours Sunday and led to a boil water advisory.
Rockdale Water Resources field crews restored water services to South Rockdale citizens in about four hours after a water main break at Ga. Highway 138 and East Fairview Road on Jan. 17.
A 48-hour boil water advisory was issued for areas south of Ga. Highway 138 and Ga. Highway 212 beginning Sunday at 5:15 p.m. The water main break mainly affected residents living near Ga. Highway 138 at South River Bridge and north of East Fairview Road in the Lorraine Park Trail Head area. Crews restored service by 7:41 p.m. Sunday. The boil water advisory was set to remain in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
Rockdale citizens, especially those who use mobile phones more than landlines, are highly encouraged to stay connected and updated on all Rockdale County alerts by joining the Swift 911 alert system.
Residents can sign up by going to the Rockdale County website at rockdalecountyga.gov, scrolling to the bottom of the page, and clicking on the “Swift 911 Notification” logo. The direct link can be found below:
Citizens can also stay updated by following Rockdale County on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @RockdaleGov, and by following the Rockdale Water Resources Facebook Page under the handle @RockdaleWater.
For more information, please contact Rockdale Water Resources at 770-278-7450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.