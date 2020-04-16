CONYERS – In an effort to protect and stimulate the local economy and preserve the health and welfare of the local small business community, Rockdale County is offering applications of hardship waivers for county water usage. This will allow businesses to defer water payments for up to a year and repay with an installment plan.
Business owners must request the Rockdale Water Resources hardship waiver from the website at rockdalecountyga.gov. To be eligible for the RWR hardship waiver:
• Businesses must be located and headquartered in Rockdale County
• Must employ 25 people or less
• Deferment of payments is for the months of April, May, June and July 2020
• Deferred payments must be paid within the calendar year; installments are available
• Businesses must be in good standing with Rockdale County:
* Have a current Rockdale County Business License
* No pending or outstanding Code Enforcement citations or violations
* No past due water or stormwater fees
* No past due local taxes
Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. thanked the other board members for their support of this initiative at the BOC teleconference meeting Tuesday, and said this is just the first step in finding ways to assist small businesses in Rockdale.
"I'm also in communication with the Rockdale County Development Authority in terms of what else can be done to assist our very own local small businesses," said Nesbitt. "We are clearly aware that the federal government, and even the state government, have some plans and incentives in place, but we did not want to wait. I really applaud the effort and the assistance and the approval of the Board of Commissioners of Rockdale County for supporting us."
Nesbitt thanked RWR Customer Service Manager Vaughn Jamison for researching the hardship waiver program to make sure it would not put RWR in a bind, and also thanked Planning and Development Director Kc Krzic for providing critical information about small businesses in Rockdale County,
"So we've had everybody involved in making sure that during this very critical time that we do everything that we can to help our small businesses keep the lights on, bring in some additional foot traffic, and keep those cash registers ringing," Nesbitt said. "This is not just to help them, but to help the community as a whole.
"If ever there is a time to say 'Shop Local' or 'Shop the Rock,' once we get out of this shelter in place order and things start proceeding back toward an economic development process, I'm encouraging every single Rockdale resident to go to your local businesses. Get out there and let's help keep our community alive and keep our small businesses alive."
For additional questions about the RWR hardship waiver, please email Vaughn.Jamison@RockdaleCountyGA.gov. To get started, request the form from rockdalecountyga.gov.
