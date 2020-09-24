CONYERS – The Rockdale Youth Leadership program is now accepting applications until Oct. 9 from high school sophomores interested in stepping into a leadership role to learn about and give back to their community. This seven-month program, a collaboration of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce and Rockdale County Public Schools, provides leadership development, networking opportunities, skill building, community awareness training, and a space to create lasting connections for 10th grade students in Rockdale County. For applications, please go to www.rockdaleschools.org/ryl
Students will have the opportunity during the program to interact with community leaders, local elected officials, and school administrators to enhance their awareness of community needs and resources. Through interactive workshops, special tours, and community service projects, RYL participants will develop the knowledge and skills necessary to become confident, caring leaders in their community and respective schools. This school year all activities will start out virtually and will only switch to in person opportunities when or if it is safe to do so. In the event that it is possible to gather in person, social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed.
Students wishing to participate must be nominated by another student, parent, teacher, counselor, administrator, or by themselves to be involved in this year’s program. Students must complete the application and have the reference forms completed by a counselor and a coach, teacher, or administrator at their school.
Students must meet the following criteria:
• Demonstrate leadership potential. (school/community)
• Have a minimum 2.5 GPA.
• Be in good standing with clear attendance and behavior records. (High school attendance and discipline reports will be reviewed.)
• Be willing to participate in community service activities.
• Be willing to participate in all sessions after school including some Saturdays.
• Be willing to pursue a school leadership role following participation in the program.
• Complete the application in its entirety.
The RYL application deadline is Friday, Oct. 9. For applications, please go to www.rockdaleschools.org/ryl.
Applications may be submitted electronically to Deborah Neason at dneason@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
