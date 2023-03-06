CONYERS — RYSA is an acronym that is practically synonymous with Rockdale County.
The Rockdale Youth Soccer Association has been part of the Rockdale community for more than 50 years and has provided recreational opportunities for youngsters and adults. The soccer program that started in 1973 with 46 players has nurtured thousands of players and hosted thousands of matches on its fields at the RYSA soccerplex on Old Salem Road.
Now, RYSA is about to enter a new chapter.
The RYSA board announced in late February that it had reached an agreement to sell the organization to Patrick Vierhout, owner of the East Atlanta Dutch Lions. As a result, Vierhout plans to invest $5 million in training athletes and upgrading the facilities on Old Salem Road.
Vierhout had already established ties with RYSA as a provider of uniforms through his Sportiff USA company. Through this relationship, Vierhout was well acquainted with the needs at RYSA.
“We are committed to providing the children of Conyers with the best soccer experience possible,” said Vierhout, who is a lifelong soccer fan. “This $5 million investment puts RYSA on a stronger path, and we are very excited to see the overall impact it will have on our community.”
According to RYSA, the acquisition will retire all of the RYSA board debt. As part of the agreement, RYSA will become part of the Dutch Lions, which will provide greater opportunities for a pathway for athletes to play at advanced levels.
“Fifty years ago, the Gross Brothers deeded the land for the children and families of Conyers and Rockdale County to use for soccer,” said RYSA board member Richard Saturday. “Working with the Dutch Lions gives us the opportunity to honor that legacy while building for future generations.”
As part of the acquisition, Vierhout will also have controlling interest in the semi-pro East Atlanta Football Club that is based at RYSA. Kelly Shirah, a partner in East Atlanta, said the team will become known as East Atlanta Dutch Lions.
Shirah, who has been involved with RYSA since he started playing soccer at age 5 and has been facilities manager at RYSA for five years, said the acquisition offers a lot of opportunity to the soccer community.
“The facilities have been there for over 50 years,” said Shirah. “It has been a struggle in recent years being able to update the facilities and keep the facilities current and add things we need to add. Youth sports in general is very competitive to keep the flow of players coming in.”
Improvements slated for the 38-acre RYSA property include tearing down and replacing the indoor pratice facility. Other planned improvements include:
• Correcting drainage issues
• Resurfacing/resodding fields
• Replacing/upgrading bleachers
• Replacing/updating lights
• Replacing administrative offices
• Rebuilding and expanding concession stands
• Rebuilding and enhancing locker rooms
• Expanding practice and training facilities
• Resurfacing parking facilities
Construction is expect to begin this spring.
In addition to capital improvements, Vierhout intends to invest in continued training and “upskilling” of the current coaching staff and bring in Dutch trainers and coaches. (The Netherlands’ national teams are currently ranked sixth in FIFA’s men’s rankings and eighth in the women’s rankings.)
Players could begin to benefit from the enhanced training at an early age.
Shirah said RYSA offers recreational soccer to children as young as 2 up through 15 and beyond, providing them with the skills to pursue the sport to whatever level they desire. He said there are currently 12 players who came up through the RYSA Academy program who are playing at the college level.
“RYSA is a staple of the community,” he said. “So many people have grown up there. It’s been more than just playing soccer there; it’s been a community for everybody.”
Vierhout has been a successful sports entrepreneur in his native Holland beginning with the Patrick Sports line of sportswear. He sold his company to the Belgian-based Cortina Group in 2014. At the conclusion of his “non-compete” period, he re-entered the sport apparel business in 2019 in the Netherlands with the introduction of the Sportiff brand.
