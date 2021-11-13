...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City after road trip from Maryland
"We need New Jersey permits to bring it up on the turnpike, it stays overnight by the Meadowlands. We need Maryland and Delaware permits for it to travel because it's an oversized load. It has to have special permits, special escorts -- police escort, obviously -- for security reasons and just to get it here safe," New York Truck Escorts and Permits President Maureen Mandich told CNN affiliate WABC.
Workers could be seen using a large crane to lift the tree into place on Saturday morning.
It will be strung with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on more than 5 miles of wire and then topped with a Swarovski star that weighs about 900 pounds and is covered with 3 million crystals, the Rockefeller Center website said.
The traditional tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 1.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
