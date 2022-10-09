If your path has ever crossed with mine, if we have ever spent more than 10 minutes in conversation, or your mama ever stopped me in the grocery store, there is an excellent chance that you’re in a story.

A stranger pulled up beside me on a sidewalk the other day. She didn’t begin with “Hello” or “Are you who I think you are?” She just plunged in.

Recommended for you

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos