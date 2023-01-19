“In so much as it is within your control in a situation, be kind.”

My niece, Nicole, was telling me about a family meeting that she and her husband, Jay, had recently conducted with their five children.

Recommended for you

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos