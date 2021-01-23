Error! There was an error processing your request.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Stacker reviewed data from the American Kennel Club to create this list of the 37 best dog breeds for families, that looks at trainability, temperament, and more. Click for more.

John Tinker is executive producer and head writer for the Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls The Heart,” which debuts its eighth season on Feb. 21.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.