It happens to all of us. We do a kindness for someone then never think of it again.

But it isn’t forgotten by the person who received the kindness. Sometimes, many years down the road, you’ll run into that person who will say, “I’ll never forget the time that you …”

Recommended for you

Remembering 9/11 around the nation

Remembering 9/11 around the nation

Nearly 3,000 people died on the day of a series of coordinated attacks against the United States by terrorists who hijacked four passenger jets that crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania. Click for more.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos