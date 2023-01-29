In our family, no food is held in higher esteem than the biscuit. Cornbread runs a close second, but there’s an art to making a biscuit that the easy-going, non-frills cornbread does not require.

As you can imagine, when we eat out, we have high expectations of the biscuit — though, I will tell you, that McDonald’s has figured out a biscuit that has crispy edges and is just the right size.

Recommended for you

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos