A while back, Tink and I had a meeting to pitch a television show on the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

It wasn’t the first time I had been there. At least three times, before I knew Tink, I passed through the Fox guarded gates. Once, I had lunch at the commissary with producers who were interested in optioning a book I had written.

Recommended for you

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos