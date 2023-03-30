Pictured, l-r, are: RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Salem High seniors Abigail Cano, Mishyel Harper, Jordan Herndon, Victor Montoya, Ethan Niemczyk, Arden Crawford, Graham King, Caleb Martin, Amori Fulcher, and Conyers Rotary President Michael Hutchinson.
Pictured, l-r, are: RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Heritage High seniors Clarissa Johnson, Zada Washington, Brooklyn Compton, Christina Roland, Thornton Fears, III, Gabrielle Bray, and Conyers Rotary President Michael Hutchinson.
Pictured, l-r, are: RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Rockdale County High seniors Jasimine Basila, Jason Cain, Paul Garland, III, Kiara Moscati, Jarrell Cain, Darrius Patterson, Patrick Willis, and Conyers Rotary President Michael Hutchinson.
Pictured, l-r, are: RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology seniors Maxwell Zhang, Duc Le, and Conyers Rotary President Michael Hutchinson.
CONYERS — The Rotary Club of Conyers recently honored outstanding Rockdale County Public Schools seniors from Salem High School, Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, and Heritage High School with the Rotary Senior Awards.
Seniors were recognized in the areas of Performing Arts, Social Studies, Music/Band, Foreign Language, English, JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps), Physical Education, Science, Art, CTAE (Career Technical and Agricultural Education), and Math. Special thanks to organizers and to the parents, teachers, mentors, and all who support these students as they grow and achieve.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
