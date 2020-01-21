PORTERDALE — Contractors constructing the roundabout at Ga. Highways 162 and 81 were expected to begin moving traffic into the roundabout pattern Monday and away from the four-way stop configuration.
The roundabout is a $2.718 million contract that was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc. in 2018 by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The intersection is located 2.9 miles southwest of Covington.
This roundabout joins two others that have been constructed in unincoporated Newton County in recent years and one in the city limits of Covington. The completion date for the project is May 31. Upcoming work includes activating lighting along the roadway approaches, center island landscaping, curb and gutter installation, driveway installations and removing the original Ga. Highway 162 north section.
According to the DOT, research has shown that when three-leg and four-leg conventional intersections are converted into roundabouts, they experience a 56 percent average crash frequency reduction and a 69 percent drop in fatal orinjury collision results. Nationall, roundabouts are credited with reducing fatal and injury crashes by 64 percent.
Key things to remember when navigating a roundabout include:
• When approaching a roundabout, slow down and observe advisory speed limit signs.
• When entering a roundabout, yield to traffic already in the circle. Look left and then enter when there is a safe distance in the circulating traffic.
• When at the roundabout, drive counter-clockwise and obey signs at all times.
• When inside the roundabout, do not stop. You have the right of way. Approaching the exit, turn on the right turn signal.
