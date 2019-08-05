CONYERS - A 16-year-old girl who Conyers Police considered a "critical missing runaway" was found by DeKalb County Police.
Takeisha Hunter ran away from her home Thursday, Aug. 1. A video appeared to be show her asking a man for a ride to Stonecrest Mall.
Hunter has a clinically diagnosed medical condition and was without her medication. She was last seen at the intersection of Sigman and Farmer roads in Rockdale County walking southbound on Farmer Road into the industrial area. Police said she may have continued to beg for rides to Stonecrest Mall or even walked to Stonecrest.
Conyers Police Sgt. Buck Vaughn reported Monday that Hunter had been found by DeKalb County Police.