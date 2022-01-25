MADISON — The comments of a nearly 80-year-old Rutledge resident summed up the sentiments of dozens of residents who turned out to speak against the Rivian plant Tuesday.
“I’m no one special, but there’s a lot of people I speak for,” said Carol Spencer of Rutledge. “We’re just the little, simple people out there that live everyday. Everything I’ve heard about this Rivian that’s coming in, to me, sounds negative, and I’m speaking for myself and all these little people that’s not here today. Please, Rivian, go away from here. We don’t want you; we want our lives to stay like it is. We love it.”
More than 30 people spoke during the public comment portion of the Joint Development Authority meeting in Madison during the 45-minutes of allotted time. Virtually every one expressed concerns — and sometimes downright fear — about what will happen to their communities if Rivian builds a massive $5 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant on 2,000 acres in Walton and Morgan counties. A portion of the property is in incorporated Social Circle.
A number of comments centered on potential environmental contamination of the air and water (most residents in the area are on well water) and disruption of their rural quality of life. Many residents said they moved to Rutledge and Morgan County to escape development in other parts of the metro area.
Rutledge resident Kenneth Morris said he had lived in both DeKalb and Henry counties before moving to Rutledge.
“We’ve been running away from rampant overdevelopment all of our lives,” he said. “We’ve seen it happen in both locations where you couldn’t even drive to the Walmart on weekends. It’s going to happen here, folks.”
Some speakers took members of the Joint Development Authority to task over the way the Rivian deal was negotiated without the public’s awareness. Details of the project negotiations remain confidential pending finalization of the deal.
There were also complaints that members of the JDA are not elected to those positions and are not accountable to their constituents for their decisions. The board is made up of an elected official from each of the four counties’ boards of commissioners — Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton — and an appointed citizen from each county.
“So who do we turn to? Who is our defense against all of this?” asked Rutledge resident Steve Shepard.
Opponents of the project are not relying on local elected officials to represent their position. In just a few days, grassroots opposition group Rutledge Opposes Rivian Assembly Plant raised more than $125,000 toward its goals of $250,000 to retain legal representation to fight the Rivian development.
According to Rivian’s website, the company plans to develop a “carbon-conscious campus” in Walton and Morgan counties, where it will eventually employ 7,500.
“Once ramped, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year,” the website states. “Construction on the facility is expected to begin in summer 2022, and the start of production is slated for 2024. Site considerations included logistics, environmental impact, renewable energy production, availability and quality of talent and fit with Rivian company culture.”
The project is of special interest to Gov. Brian Kemp as part of his Electric Mobility and Innovation Alliance announced last year to promote the electric mobility industry in the state. Rivian’s deal with Georgia will likely include millions in tax incentives and abatements, which have not yet been disclosed. In addition, the governor has proposed $125 million in next year’s budget to purchase the land and develop a training program and facility that will prepare workers for employment in the industry. The state has also pledged to assist with infrastructure improvements, including a new interchange at Interstate 20 and Mill Pond Road.
There was some speculation at Tuesday’s JDA meeting that Rivian might not be financially stable enough to pull off the massive development.
One resident noted that the company failed to produce its projected number of vehicles at its Illinois plant in 2021, and the stock price has dropped below its initial public offering price in November.
“I see it as a failing business,” he said. “I see it as something that, when it’s all said and done … Stacey Abrams will be governor of this state, and this won’t help it.”
The property under option to Rivian will next go to planning commission meetings in Morgan and Walton counties and Social Circle for a recommendation on rezonings before going before elected boards for a vote.
The Walton County Planning Commission will hear Rivian’s rezoning petition on Feb. 3, followed by presentation to the Walton Board of Commissioners on March 1.
Morgan County’s Planning Commission will hear the rezoning petition on Feb. 24, followed by the Board of Commissioners on March 1.
Social Circle’s planning board will hear the petition on Feb. 22. The City Council will hear the request at its March 15 meeting.
