CONYERS — Sakura, the mascot of the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, is ready to welcome festival-goers to the Georgia International Horse Park this weekend, March 27 and 28.
Sakura, who is new to the festival line-up this year, was named through a three-week “Name Our Dragon” contest. Sakura is the Japanese word for cherry blossoms – a flower that symbolizes the spring season, the beauty of nature, and the ephemeral way of life. According to festival organizers, it is the perfect choice that coincides with Japan’s culture and the principles of the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The two-day Cherry Blossom Festival will present live entertainment, cultural performances, unique art and craft exhibits, multiple food courts, and the T Mobile children’s area. The food courts offer international treats and favorite festival fare. The large, interactive children’s area will be filled with inflatable obstacle courses, rock walls, etc., and will include the return of Puppet Master Peter Hart, as well as new sponsor T Mobile. Main attractions this year include crowd favorite the Ultimate Air Dog Show and country performers Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker. The full entertainment schedule is available at www.conyerscherryblossomfest.com.
As in years past, attendees are encouraged to wear cherry blossom colors of pink and green during the festival. Attendees with the best outfits, decorated strollers and wagons, and other creative displays of the cherry blossom colors will have a chance to “get pinked” and be awarded a prize by judges roaming the festival plaza.
The festival will be following COVID-19 guidelines to provide a safe environment for attendees. Precautions include: increased cleaning frequency with special attention to high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the event area, additional space between exhibitor booths and attractions, and regular cleaning of public restrooms. Festival staff encourages guests to wear masks within the festival area. More information on festival safety precautions can be found at conyerscherryblossomfest.com.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27 and 28. The festival is located at the Georgia International Horse Park, 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers. Admission is free with $8 daily parking. The festival accepts credit or debit cards only for parking fees. To reduce person-to-person contact, cash will not be accepted for parking fees. This applies to parking fees only. Vendors participating in the festival may choose to accept credit cards, debit cards or cash at their booth locations. For more information about the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, visit www.conyerscherryblossomfest.com or call 770-860-4190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.