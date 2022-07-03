COVINGTON — The sweet, sweet spirit of Salem Camp Meeting will be in the air July 15 - 22 as the gathering returns for its 194th year.
The team leading the non-denominational worship services and activities will be:
• Bishop Larry Goodpaster, who currently serves as the Bishop-in-Residence at Candler School of Theology where he also serves as director of Candler Early Career Pastoral Leadership. He was elected to the episcopacy in the United Methodist Church in 2000 and served the Alabama-West Florida and Western North Carolina conferences. He was also president of the Council of Bishops from 2011 to 2012.
• The Rev. Dr. Will Dyer is the service pastor at the First Baptist Church in Augusta where he is responsible for preaching, teaching and casting vision for the future of the 3,000-member church. In 2020 Dyer was selected as one of the top 10 leaders in the Metro Augusta area, and he has been a featured speaker at multiple preaching conferences in the Southeast. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, the Candler School of Theology, and the McAfee School of Theology.
• Mr. Thomas Roberts will serve as music director and platform leader at the camp meeting. He has served in those capacities at Salem since 1989. Roberts serves as an environmental consultant and owns and operates recycling companies in Florida. He previously served as full-time director of music in United Methodist and Presbyterian churches from 1966 to 1992.
• Alice Walker and Becky Ramsey will return to Salem Camp Meeting to provide musical accompaniment. The identical twins both hold bachelor degrees from Agnes Scott College and have earned two certificates from the American Guild of Organists, Colleague and Associate. Playing duets together since the age of 5, they have been pianists at Salem Campground since 1971.
Walker is organist and director of the Ambassador Choir and Handbell Choir at First Presbyterian Church in Covington. Ramsey is director of Music for Seniors at Covington First Methodist Church, director of Spiritual Growth for United Women of Faith and Sunday school teacher for adults.
• Shannon Tidwell will serve as youth director at the camp meeting. Tidwell has been attending Salem since 2005. She works fulltime in the telecommunications industry and is a wife and the mother of three. She has served in youth ministry for seven years at Clear Creek Church of Christ in Chattanooga, Tenn., where she has been a member for more than 20 years.
• Josh Reaves will also serve as youth director. He has been in and around youth ministry for the last 13 years. he currently works as a missionary to teenagers and uses video games to reach young people. He is also a basketball coach for a public school in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The schedule for Salem Camp Meeting worship services includes the following:
• Friday, July 15
7:30 p.m. worship with Bishop Larry Goodpaster; music by the Conyers First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir
9 p.m. - Youth and young adult activities
• Saturday, July 16
7: 30 p.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer; music by the Zion Baptist Church Choir and Orchestra
• Sunday, July 17
11 a.m. worship with Bishop Larry Goodpaster; music by the Northside United Methodist Church Choir
7:30 p.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer; music by the Conyers First United Methodist Church Men’s Ensemble
• Monday, July 18
11 a.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer; music by the Covington First United Methodist Church and Covington First Presbyterian Church Singing Ambassadors
7:30 p.m. worship with Bishop Larry Goodpaster; music by Covington First Presbyterian Chancel Choir
• Tuesday, July 19
11 a.m. worship with Bishop Larry Goodpaster; music by Rockdale Baptist church Joyful Singing Saints
7:30 p.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer; music by Peeks Chapel Baptist Church Choir
• Wednesday, July 20
11 a.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer; music by the Smyrna First United Methodist Church Youth Choir
7:30 p.m. worship with Bishop Larry Goodpaster; music by the Griffin First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir
• Thursday, July 21
11 a.m. worship with Bishop Larry Goodpaster; music by quartet from Covington First Presbyterian and Dan and Perri Walden
7:30 p.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer; music by Covington First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir
• Friday, July 22
11 a.m. worship with the Rev. Dr. Will Dyer and Tom Elliott
7:30 p.m. worship with Bishop Goodpaster and volunteer choir
In addition to worship services, classes for all ages are held Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. on the grounds.
Meals are also available at the historic Salem Hotel. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m., lunch at 12:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Adult meal prices are $10 for breakfast, $14 for lunch and $17 for dinner. Prices for children are $7 for breakfast, $9 for lunch and $11 for dinner. Children age 2 and younger eat free.
Reservations are required by going online at www.salemcampmeeting.org or calling 770-786-6841.
Salem Campground is located at 3940 Salem Road, Covington.
