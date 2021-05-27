CONYERS — Salem High School kicked off graduation season in Rockdale County Wednesday evening with commencement ceremonies at the school’s football stadium. It was the first in-person graduation held in Rockdale County Public Schools since the pandemic altered the course of education last year.
Weathering the pandemic storm was a common theme in remarks by the school’s principal, Dr. Brandi Johnson, Salutatorian Nazarene Campodonico and Valedictorian Alana Williamson.
“Tonight we are all here to celebrate the most resilient class to ever walk the halls of Salem High School,” said Johnson. “The ‘Noles that we are celebrating this evening have proven than no weapon formed against them shall prosper.”
Campodonico said her generation is unlike any other, with unique experiences.
“If there is anything that the Class of 2021 has taught me, it is that we are resilient,” Campodonico said. “We have overcome history-making events, and here we are, still standing on top. We’ve experienced loss, growth, days of grief, and days of celebration. We’ve had days where we have made mistakes and days where we have all come together to share experiences. We made memories. We overcame. We stand now in the middle of a pandemic, and we still rise up.”
Williamson said the graduation ceremony was a time for the Class of 2021 to celebrate all that they accomplished, in spite of hardships.
“The story of our class is a story of uncertainty, perseverance and triumph,” she said. “We are the victors of a long uphill battle, and now that we hav reached the very top of that hill, we must go our separate ways. I cannot say what the future will hold for us, but I am confident that whatever gets thrown at us, we will have the ability to adapt and overcome.”
Salem graduated 236 seniors in the Class of 2021. The class has been offered a total of $3.4 million in scholarships and financial aid. Sixty-six members of the class are eligible for the HOPE scholarship.
One hundred forty-two members of the class applied to college, with 112 accepted into at least one institution of higher learning. Eight will be joining the military and armed services.
