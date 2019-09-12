CONYERS— Over the past week, many community organizations, businesses and schools paid respect to the men and women who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Salem High School’s Marine Corps JROTC cadets and students marked Sept. 11, 2019 with a ceremony honoring and remembering the victims and heroes of 9/11 and the service of first-responders and U.S. military men and women.
The flag, which was flown at half-staff for the day, was presented by SHS MCJROTC cadets and the national anthem was performed by Salem’s chorus.
A bell rang out and the Salem family observed a moment of silence around the time the first plane struck the Twin Towers on that day 18 years ago.
On Friday, the student council at Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology honored school nurses, school resource officers and all other first-responders who were able to attend.
School Director Amanda Baskett and her student body honored six Rockdale County police officers with a big "Thank You" card and a special performance of the National Anthem.
"We are very thankful for our first-responders," read the student council. "Knowing that we have a trained nurse up the hill, a fire department to show up hastily or even seeing our resource officers redirect traffic in the morning makes us feel safe and secure every day."
