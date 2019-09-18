CONYERS — With suspense building and all the nominees holding their breath, Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts asked for a final drum roll before announcing Beth Withers, a special education instructor at Salem High School, as the district-wide 2019 Teacher of the Year.
It was down to three: Reginald Jacobs from Rockdale County High, Arlene McQueen from Conyers Middle and Withers.
When combined, the finalists have more than 40 years of teaching experience.
"I am inspired by all of you ... enjoy this moment, you deserve it," said the 2018 district TOTY Carlos Hernandez. "There are times I log onto Facebook or social media and I see negative things about education, teachers leaving this profession. It saddens me to see, but there are a lot of us who stay. So why do we stay? Why do we do what we do? Easy, we stay for the kids. For the hope we see in each and every child. I don't remember the hard times as much, but I remember the successes. The faces, the voices, the smile on a student's face when they realize the things they are capable of when in your class. Remember the hope and the ability you have as teachers to make them better people. We have the power to make our community better, Rockdale County better, the state of Georgia better and we can make the world better."
Withers was overcome with joy and hugged Dr. Oatts as well as Rockdale Board of Education Chairwoman Katrina Young before expressing her appreciation.
"Let me take a breath," said Withers. "I just want to say thank you to everybody who chose to honor me this way, it really has been a total surprise from the beginning. I want to thank Dr. Oatts, the board members, Dr. Johnson and the entire administrative staff at Salem. Cindy Ball who has made this process as enjoyable as it could be. I am so humbled by everything."
Continuing "as a self-contained special education teacher, I do not do my work in isolation," said Withers. "Behind me should be a crowd of people sharing in this honor with me ... I came to education in a maze of events: it started with Marsha Stevenson, an extraordinary teacher at J.P. Carr and Heritage High. Because of her I know and still cannot write a split-infinitive, even in a text. I graduated from the University of Georgia in 1982 with a teaching certificate only to go into banking. But God moves in mysterious ways and in 2000, I took my first teaching job at Edwards Middle. In 2010 I moved into special education. Moving into special education I can say the time spent with these young adults is full of joy, life, growth, possibilities, laughter and sometimes tears and frustration. I can say the same about my eighth-graders at Edwards ... Teaching at both these levels, the challenge is the same: how to present the material in a way where each student can succeed. All students can learn in their own way, in their own time. We can help prepare all students for life outside school, to live up to their individual potential and to contribute in each one's special way."
Withers and all the school-level TOTYs received gift baskets contributed by the RCPS Foundation as well as other community sponsors and stakeholders such as Kroger, Cannon Financial Strategists, the Ahmadiyya Islam Community and Chocoholics.
Additionally, Withers received a $500 check from the RCPS Foundation as well as $1,000 from the district, this year and every year.
Withers will represent Rockdale County in the statewide 2019 TOTY Competition.
