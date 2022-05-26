CONYERS — With Board of Education members, school system administrators and faculty leading the way, Salem’s Class of 2022 processed onto the field at Seminole Stadium Wednesday evening, for perhaps the final time some will be within the gates of the facility.
Despite the likelihood of rain, Salem High carried out its commencement in relatively dry conditions, although a few umbrellas were opened among audience members toward the end of the ceremony as a light shower began to fall.
Principal Dr. Brandi Johnson praised the Class of 2022 for setting high standards in demeanor, discipline and academics for underclassmen who will follow them. She also acknowledged the character-defining traits class members exhibited during a trying year.
“You carried yourselves with the maturity of true leaders,” she said. “On any given day, seniors would dap up the underclassmen and try to get them to make good decisions and refrain from drama, show new students around the school, assist the faculty and staff, and serve as role models in extracurricular activities. If we ever had to correct a senior for behavior, nine times out of 10 the response would be, ‘Yes ma’am or yes sir,’ ‘I’m sorry,’ ‘I know, you’re right,’ or ‘OK,’ even if you did not love for us to correct you. This group was also vocal, but respectful when it came to sharing what you wanted.”
Salutatorian Simisola Omotoso noted the challenges the class has faced, due to the pandemic and more, and reminded classmates that through it all they were never alone.
“You see, in Rockdale County Public Schools, your parents and teachers make sure you don’t travel the road alone," she said. "We have our counselors who were with us since day one, family, friends, and we have our college admissions advisor, Ms. Tamera Sanders, to help us choose the right school, how to work a job, how to join the military, complete the FAFSA, complete these college applications, apply to scholarships, and teach us how to be adults.”
Valedictorian Angelina Mandzyuk congratulated classmates on this milestone achievement, and took a moment to rib her older brother and sister, who were named salutatorian during their senior years.
“I would just like to say … ha-ha, I beat you to first place!”
Mandzyuk thanked her family, teachers and friends for their support and God for faith, wisdom and strength.
“In all seasons of my life, He has remained faithful and provided for me in ways I can’t even begin to explain,” she said. “Me, standing up here right now, is just one example of His goodness and glory. One verse that has stuck with me throughout high school is Jeremiah 29:11 and it goes, ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.’”
Approximately 214 Salem seniors received diplomas during commencement ceremonies Wednesday. Among them were five who passed away, including one member of the Class of 2021. They are Abdul Clay, Derrick Hardin, Jaime Hernandez, Isaiah Reid and Brandon Gresham. Their families will receive honorary posthumous diplomas.
Principal Johnson recounted some of the accomplishments of the Class of 2022, including:
• 83 seniors took AP classes in their senior year, double the number of the prior year.
• Class members have been awarded more than $1.1 million in academic scholarships.
• Athletic and band scholarship awards total $397,630.
• 75 class members applied to at least three colleges and 111 members applied to at least one college.
• Class members have been accepted to and will be attending colleges and universities such as Georgia State, Central State University, Albany State University, Michigan State University, Fort Valley State University, Tennessee State University, the University of Georgia, University of West Georgia, Columbus State University, Morehouse College and more.
• 88 class members are Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education diploma seal recipients, and of those 67 are members of the International Entertainment and Business Leadership Academy at Salem.
• Six seniors will be joining the military and armed services.
