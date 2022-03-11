...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. With
saturated soils, trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Damien Lane is shown here at the Atlanta Falcons High School Football Awards Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 7 where he was named High School Man of the Year.
CONYERS — Damien Lane, a senior at Salem High School, was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons as the High School Man of the Year for 2022. He was selected out of more than 500 nominations statewide.
This prestigious honor mirrors the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, recognizing football players who have exhibited excellence on and off the field and whose character and passion to impact lives extend beyond the game. Lane overcame great obstacles and a torn ACL injury to become an honor roll student with a 3.5-plus GPA, starting outside linebacker, senior captain, student council representative, and overall youth leader with more than 20 college acceptances.
"Damien is the best of what we have to offer because his story is not of perfection, but rather of resurrection," SHS head football coach Jarrett Laws wrote in his nomination of Lane. "He chose the right path after falling off of it. And his school, his family, his community, and even his head coach are made better for it."
Lane was initially chosen as a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons as the High School Man of the Year and named and presented as the winner at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 7.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
