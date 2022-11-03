CONYERS — A Salem High School student was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 26 after he was found in possession of a knife while on campus.
According to the RCSO incident report, an administrator found the knife during a search of several students who had left campus without permission and returned. The administrator reportedly searched each student individually and found a knife in the possession of Roshaun Davenport, 18.
The school resource officer was notified, and Davenport was taken into custody. Davenport reportedly told the deputy he does not normally carry the knife.
The knife was described as a folding knife with a black covering. The blade was 2.5 inches in length.
Davenport, of a Golfview Terrace address, has been charged with carrying weapons within a school safety zone, according to the RCSO.
"Rockdale County Public Schools expects all students to adhere to the Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will take appropriate disciplinary action for behavior code violations," said Cindy Ball, chief of Strategy and Innovation for Rockdale County Public Schools. "The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.