CONYERS — A Salem High School student was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 26 after he was found in possession of a knife while on campus.

According to the RCSO incident report, an administrator found the knife during a search of several students who had left campus without permission and returned. The administrator reportedly searched each student individually and found a knife in the possession of Roshaun Davenport, 18.

