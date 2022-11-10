...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, west central, north central,
northeast, and northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Rockdale County Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Pam Brown, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sherri Freeman visit Salem High School Seminoles Varsity Football team students, coaches, and staff in a show of support as they head to the first round of state playoffs this weekend.
A sign from the Rockdale County Board of Education presented to the Salem High School Seminoles Varsity Football Team before they head to the first round of state playoffs this weekend.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Pam Brown, and RCPS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sherri Freeman visited the Salem High Schools Seminoles Varsity Football team Thursday to congratulate and support the Noles as they head to the State Playoffs this weekend — the Noles' first time back in the playoffs since 2018.
The Noles, under the leadership of Head Coach Jarrett Laws, face Calvary Day in Savannah for the first round of Class 3A State Playoffs.
