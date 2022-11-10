CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Pam Brown, and RCPS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sherri Freeman visited the Salem High Schools Seminoles Varsity Football team Thursday to congratulate and support the Noles as they head to the State Playoffs this weekend — the Noles' first time back in the playoffs since 2018.

The Noles, under the leadership of Head Coach Jarrett Laws, face Calvary Day in Savannah for the first round of Class 3A State Playoffs.

