CONYERS — Salem High School’s Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian are true examples of high academic achievement coming from Rockdale County Public Schools. Both Valedictorian Angelina Mandzyuk and Salutatorian Simisola Omotoso have spent their entire academic careers as students of RCPS. The Salem High School top honor grads will lead their class at graduation ceremonies set for Wednesday, May 25, at Salem High.
Get to know the top graduates:
SHS Valedictorian
Name: Angelina Mandzyuk
Family members: Mother Lyudmila Mandzyuk, father Aleksandr Mandzyuk, older brother Vlad Mandzyuk, who was the 2017 SHS salutatorian, older sister Christina Mandzyuk, who was the 2018 SHS salutatorian, younger brother David Mandzyuk, and younger sister Diana Mandzyuk
Intended College/University: Georgia State University
Intended Major: Nursing
Intended Career Field: Pediatric nurse practitioner. “From a very young age I always had a passion for two things, children and the medical field. Children bring me so much joy, and the ability to work with them in a health care setting has always been my dream.”
RCPS Schools Attended: C.J. Hicks Elementary School, Edwards Middle School, Salem High School, Rockdale Career Academy
Awards/Scholarships: Introduction to Healthcare Student of the Year (2019-2020), Silver Flask Award for Chemistry, Salem High School STAR Student, Salem High School Principal’s List (2019-2022), Superintendent’s Scholar Award (2020-2022), and Salem High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian.
Extracurricular Activities: Salem High School National Honor Society – President, Salem High School BETA Club, and Salem High School International Thespian Society, Troupe #5120
Favorite Subjects: Health care and early childhood education at RCA
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“One of my biggest mentors has been my employer, Tamu Spruill Barton (FNP), from New Heart Medical Center. I started my internship at New Heart through the RCPS Work-Based Learning program. From the very beginning, Tamu has been nothing but kind and patient towards me as I learned to navigate myself within a health care facility. She has taught me so much about what it means to be a health care provider and only helped further my desire to pursue a career as a pediatric nurse practitioner. As an NP herself, she has had so much knowledge and advice to offer me, and I am forever grateful for it.”
Best high school experience:
“Some of my best high school memories came from Mr. Davis’ ninth grade AP Government class. I made so many friends in that class, and we shared many, many laughs together. Mr. Davis was a wonderful teacher, and I would always leave his class with a smile.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My family’s reaction to finding out that I am valedictorian was nothing but special. My brothers were one of the first people to find out. They were super proud and happy for me! My sisters reacted the same way. They all couldn’t have been happier for me. It has now become an ongoing joke between my family that I beat my older brother and sister to first place! My mom had the best reaction out of everyone. As soon I told her, she started to scream and jump out of excitement! She never doubted for a second that I would finish as valedictorian, even when I doubted myself. She has been my biggest supporter through it all, and I could not have done it without her.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“My takeaway from this past year has been to never give up. Many people told me that senior year would be easy, but it has been anything but that. I have never been more overwhelmed, and there were so many moments when I felt like giving up. However, it was through the grace of God that I overcame all of the challenges that senior year had to offer.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“The thing I look forward to the most over the summer is relaxing! I’m excited to finally take a break and look at what the next season of my life looks like. I also look forward to volunteering and being involved in my community. Helping others, is something that I always found joy in.”
Advice for freshmen:
“My advice for freshmen is to stay on top of your work and do your best! Your freshman year sets the foundation for how the rest of your high school career will look like. Be sure to build yourself a strong foundation with good grades and a high GPA.”
SHS Salutatorian
Name: Simisola Omotoso
Family Members: Father Michael Omotoso, mother Juliet Omotoso, and siblings Isaac Omotoso, Oyinkansola Omotoso, and Feyisayo Omotoso
Intended College/University (or deciding between): University of Georgia or Georgia Institute of Technology
Intended Major: Computer science
Intended Career Field: Computer programmer
RCPS Schools Attended: Flat Shoals Elementary, Memorial Middle School, Salem High School
Awards/Scholarships: Superintendent’s Academic Award (2020-2022), National Honor Society Membership Badge (2022), Young Georgia Author’s 1st Place (2021), 8th Place in Quiz Bowl SkillsUSA (2021), UGA Certificate of Merit (2021), Young Georgia Author’s Participation (2022), Master of Coordinate Algebra (2019), Outstanding Student in Writer’s Workshop (2019), GPA 3.5 and Above (2019), Principal’s List (2019 & 2022), Academic Excellence in Biology (2019), 110% Award (2019)
Extracurricular Activities: Foreign Language Club (2019-20), SkillsUSA (2020-22), Writer’s Oasis (2021-22), National Honor Society (2021-22), National Honor Society of High School Scholars (2019-2022)
Favorite Subjects: AP Computer Science, Writer’s Workshop, AP Psychology
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“Jesse Smith from Rockdale Career Academy helped me understand computer science by being my AP Computer Science teacher in 11th grade and being my employer in Work-Based Learning. Tanya Trent taught me ninth grade literature, helped me get into National Honor Society, and helped me start Writer’s Oasis. Clifford Cephas taught me geometry while also telling us life lessons.”
Best high school experience:
“It is my second semester senior year when my last three years of high school pay off right now.”
What was the reaction of family and friends?
“They were surprised but proud.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“I realized how important the first few years of high school are. I also realized that my high school experience will end soon.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“I look forward to learning how to drive and applying for more scholarships.”
Advice for freshmen:
“When you step into the building, be prepared to come to class, listen to teachers, complete schoolwork, and turn them in on time. Bad grades will affect the rest of your high school career until you’re a senior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.