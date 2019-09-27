Samantha Fuhrey named finalist for Georgia Superintendent of the Year

COVINGTON — For the third consecutive year, Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey is one of four finalists for Georgia Superintendent of the Year.
According to the Georgia School Superintendents Association, Dr. Jeff Bearden of Forsyth County Schools; Dr. Mark Scott of Houston County Schools and Dr. Noris Price of Baldwin County Schools are also finalists for the 2020 Georgia Superintendent of the Year award.
“I am honored to have been nominated each of the last three years,” said Fuhrey. “But to have my peers select me as one of four finalists again this year is unbelievable. I’m grateful for the selection by my colleagues and proud to be included in such an esteemed group as I have the utmost respect for Jeff Bearden, Noris Price and Mark Scott.”
Fuhrey added, “I have an extraordinary team and a very engaged, supportive board. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together over the last six years. I am thrilled to be able to share the great work of our Newton County School System team. We continue to work diligently to achieve our vision of ensuring our students are well-rounded and prepared for the future. I look forward to the continued successes of Newton County School System, and I appreciate this honor and recognition.”
Fuhrey is in her seventh year as superintendent for Newton County Schools. The first female school superintendent in county history, she has received six contract extensions from the Newton County Board of Education.
In 2016, Fuhrey was awarded the GSSA President’s Award. She also recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Marywood University in Dunmore, Penn.
Fuhrey previously served as the deputy superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Newton County Schools. She has extensive leadership experience at the executive level as she previously served as the executive director for Secondary Education, the director of Secondary Education and the director of Professional Learning for Newton County Schools.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in secondary English from Marywood University in 1991 and her master’s degree in educational leadership from State University of West Georgia in 2000. She added an education specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University in 2006.
“The nomination for Georgia Superintendent of the Year calls for someone who is innovative, professional, and studious in their leadership, with a strong dedication to leading a public school system,” said Shakila Henderson-Baker, chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “Mrs. Fuhrey exemplifies all of these characteristics and more as the superintendent of Newton County Schools. As a board member, it is a great feeling to know that our superintendent is sought after by both rural and urban school districts in Georgia because they recognize the quality of her work, genuine concern for student success in the community, and innovative practices to educate students. This provides evidence that she has proven herself to be worthy of recognition among her peers, and we are proud of her.”