COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners continue to discuss how best to handle distribution of millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Newton Commissioner Alana Sanders has asked that citizen volunteers be added to a committee tasked with developing guidelines for distribution of the federal funding. Newton County has already received more than $10 million in ARPA funds and stands to receive another $10 million next May.
Sanders is one of two commissioners appointed to a committee to establish the distribution guidelines. Chairman Marcello Banes appointed Sanders and District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards at a Nov. 2 meeting. He also instructed them to seek assistance from County Manager Lloyd Kerr and County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter.
However, in an email sent to Banes and the commissioners Nov. 5, Sanders urged Banes to allow citizen volunteers to be added to the committee. She also asked for an assistant to be assigned to the committee to help with administrative tasks.
Banes responded that the committee had not yet met and that it had yet to be determined if using a consultant “will still be a feasible option or if an assistant is all that will be needed.”
County Manager Kerr had been in the process of hiring a consultant to oversee the process of allocating ARPA funds, but commissioners decided to take the process into their own hands, with Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson complaining that a consultant would take too long.
In his email to Sanders, Banes added that the committee would have to determine if having citizens volunteer to serve on the committee would be a legal option for handling ARPA funds and what credentials they would need if they are not employees.
Sanders responded that “at least one to two citizens” should be added to the committee and that employees could manage distribution of the funds, or possibly a consultant.
In a follow-up email, Kerr said he would not permit county employees to be involved in distributing the funds. Kerr has repeatedly cautioned commissioners about inappropriate use of the funding.
Sanders presented fellow commissioners with a draft proposal for allocation of the funds at the Nov. 2 meeting.
Under Sanders’ proposal, the first $10 million would be allocated as follows:
• Supporting public health initiatives - $600,000
• Addressing negative economic impacts to workers, households, small businesses, industries and the public sector - $1.15 million. Of this total $500,000 would go to assist renters and homeowners, $250,000 would go toward utility assistance, $400,000 to nonprofits, $400,000 to small businesses, $150,000 to youth engagement, $200,000 to food security, and $100,000 to cleaning up neglected properties.
• Replacing lost public sector revenue - $300,000
• Providing premium pay for essential workers - $600,000
• Investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure - $2.2 million. Sanders proposes using $1 million to expand broadband to underserved areas of the county, $700,000 for septic to sewer conversion and $500,000 for home repair assistance.
• Contracting for staff management to assist commissioners in distribution of funds in each district - $5.1 million. The proposal calls for each commissioner to be responsible for distributing $1 million in his or her district and for $100,000 to go toward management of the distributions. Commissioners voted Nov. 2 to allow each commissioner to distribute $1 million in their districts, although no guidelines have been set for the distribution.
