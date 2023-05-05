Shown here, l-r, are Tiffany Alewine, Georgia Trust chair of the board of trustees; Sandy Morehouse; Mark McDonald, Georgia Trust president and CEO; Betsy Morehouse; Norris Broyles, Georgia Trust immediate past chair.
Shown here, l-r, are Tiffany Alewine, Georgia Trust chair of the board of trustees; Sandy Morehouse; Mark McDonald, Georgia Trust president and CEO; Betsy Morehouse; Norris Broyles, Georgia Trust immediate past chair.
The main house at Burge Club is a 1920 design by noted architect and family member Merrit J. Morehouse.
Many of the outbuildings at Burge Plantation have been preserved.
Sandy and Betsy Morehouse received a statewide preservation award for Excellence in Stewardship from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation for the long-term care and maintenance of their historic property, Burge Club, in Mansfield.
Wiley Burge purchased the property in what is now Newton County in 1809. Since that time – through periods of enslavement, the Civil War, Reconstruction, and 20th-century tenant farming, the land has been passed through members of the Burge and Morehouse families. The current owners and stewards of the property Alexander “Sandy” and Betsy Morehouse now operate Burge as a private hunting club and event venue. The couple has preserved the main house – a 1920 design by noted architect and family member Merrit J. Morehouse – many outbuildings, and a family cemetery. Through their longstanding stewardship, the Morehouse family has not shied away from the full history of the Burge site – documenting the histories of those enslaved at the site, the tenant families who farmed the land, and the many women in the family whose stories were integral to the ongoing history of the site.
Awards for Excellence in Stewardship recognize those who have ensured the preservation of historic properties through long-term care and maintenance, stabilization, protection or continuous family ownership. This year the Trust presented three Stewardship awards.
For more than 45 years, the Georgia Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and young professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).
