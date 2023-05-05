Sandy and Betsy Morehouse received a statewide preservation award for Excellence in Stewardship from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation for the long-term care and maintenance of their historic property, Burge Club, in Mansfield.

Wiley Burge purchased the property in what is now Newton County in 1809. Since that time – through periods of enslavement, the Civil War, Reconstruction, and 20th-century tenant farming, the land has been passed through members of the Burge and Morehouse families. The current owners and stewards of the property Alexander “Sandy” and Betsy Morehouse now operate Burge as a private hunting club and event venue. The couple has preserved the main house – a 1920 design by noted architect and family member Merrit J. Morehouse – many outbuildings, and a family cemetery. Through their longstanding stewardship, the Morehouse family has not shied away from the full history of the Burge site – documenting the histories of those enslaved at the site, the tenant families who farmed the land, and the many women in the family whose stories were integral to the ongoing history of the site.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos