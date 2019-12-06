COVINGTON — Over 200 anticipating little ones and their parents patiently waited their turn to take photos with Santa Claus at Turner Lake's annual Christmas party Thursday night.
There were crafts, face painting, ring toss and cookie decorating for everyone and cheerful Christmas classics playing in the background.
Executive Director of Newton County Recreation Commission, Tenrard Turner was pleased with such a large turn out.
To learn more about upcoming events, classes, and athletic opportunities at Turner Lake, visit www.newtonrecreation.com.