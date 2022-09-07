The suspect in the mass stabbing in Canada was taken into custody Wednesday after a three-day manhunt, according to a tweet from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan.

The RCMP tweeted Myles Sanderson was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. local time. Sanderson had been considered by police to be "armed and dangerous."

CNN's Paula Newton, Tina Burnside, Chuck Johnston, Michelle Watson and Cara Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

