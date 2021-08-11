SitePlan

COVINGTON — Developers of a travel center at Interstate 20 and Ga. Highway 11 have agreed in principle with zoning conditions that will put limits on future development at the site.

According to a draft of recommended conditions from Newton County Development Services, the project that initially included a truck stop and travel center has been scaled back to include a 24,900-square-feet convenience store, auto fueling, and two or three restaurants.

Developer Jones Petroleum/JPC Design Construction is seeking a Conditional Use Permit that would allow underground fuel tanks as part of the development. The CUP is needed because the project is located in a watershed area.

Developers had initially proposed building a large travel center and truck stop on the site; however, the Board of Commissioners rejected a related rezoning request in February. The CUP request for the scaled down project is expected to come back before commissioners Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Jeremy Crosby, project manager at Jones Petroleum, said Wednesday the company has agreed to the special conditions recommended by Newton County Development Services. Under those conditions, fueling would be limited to 16 motor vehicle pumps (a total of 32 fueling positions); no extended parking will be allowed except for employees during working hours; no overnight customer parking will be allowed; no fueling positions for tractor-trailer trucks will be allowed; and there will be no public access to showers or laundry facilities on the premises.

“It doesn’t meet any of the definitions for a truck stop under our ordinance,” said Development Services Director Judy Johnson.

Crosby said developers already have preliminary agreements with Dunkin’ Donuts and Burger King restaurants at the site and are in discussions for a third and possibly a fourth restaurant.

Residents of the area have said they are concerned that if the developer receives a CUP to build the gas station/convenience store/restaurants project, the next step will be to add fueling and overnight parking for tractor-trailer trucks.

Crosby said that is not part of the company’s plans.

“We were turned down for a truck stop, so that’s a moot point,” he said. “… so we revised our business model on how we want to approach that site.”

