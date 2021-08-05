Rockdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts helps a Sims Elementary School student with his lunch box, mask and school supplies on the first day of school Thursday. Masks are currently a requirement for teachers and students inside Rockdale school facilities. For more photos of the first day of school at Sims, see the gallery at www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Emeline Stiles and mom Vivian hold hands as they make their way toward the entrance of Sims Elementary School Thursday morning. Emeline is starting pre-k at the school this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, parents could not accompany their children past the front door of the school.
Rockdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts helps a Sims Elementary School student with his lunch box, mask and school supplies on the first day of school Thursday. Masks are currently a requirement for teachers and students inside Rockdale school facilities. For more photos of the first day of school at Sims, see the gallery at www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
Emeline Stiles and mom Vivian hold hands as they make their way toward the entrance of Sims Elementary School Thursday morning. Emeline is starting pre-k at the school this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, parents could not accompany their children past the front door of the school.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
Brittany Morris and kindergartner Skylar Delk are both pretty in pink as they arrive for the first day of school at Sims Elementary Thursday morning.
CONYERS — Students were up and buses were rolling bright and early Thursday morning for the first day of the new school year in Rockdale County.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, joined by Board of Education Chair Mandy North and Vice Chair Pam Brown, was on hand at Sims Elementary School to greet students as they arrived for the first day.
Oatts said the school system is "off to a great start for the 2021-22 school year," and reminded parents that the first week or so has its typical challenges.
"We ask for your patience and understanding during the first week as we work through predictable operational challenges such as timeliness of bus routes," said Oatts. "The standard for the first day of school is to safely transport students to school, feed them, and safely transport them home. Mission accomplished for Day 1 for RCPS. Our RCPS Board of Education members joined me along with members of my Executive Cabinet as we visited our district’s schools on the first day of school. It was truly exciting to see our students return en masse ready to learn and see their peers in school again."
Rockdale is among metro school systems that require masks indoors for all students, faculty and staff. Oatts said the school system will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of staff and students.
"In addition to our core mitigation measures, we continue our mask requirements along with the enhanced mitigation measures of COVID-19 testing and seamless access to COVID-19 vaccines for our students, staff, and their families through our telehealth partnership with Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels," said Oatts. "We will continuously monitor our local public health data throughout this school year and be prepared to respond accordingly.”
RCPS is offering both in-person and virtual instruction this year, with virtual instruction having is own dedicated roster of teachers. The school system has about 1,100 students enrolled in virtual instruction in grades K-12. Total enrollment for the school system is in the 17,500-range, although enrollment numbers normally fluctuate for the first few weeks of school.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.