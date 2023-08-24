Lockout.jpg

A locksmith with Precision Locksmith changes the locks at Nelson Heights Community Center Tuesday. Students of a nonprofit school that uses the facility were locked out when they arrived for school Wednesday morning.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — A woman who has been operating a school for at-risk students at the Nelson Heights Community Center for more than a year found her students and staff locked out of the facility Wednesday morning after the locks were changed.

Zakkiyna Mayango, CEO of the Conyers-based Unfolding Faith Inc. Dominion Leadership Academy, said Nelson Heights Community Services (NHCS) had the locks changed Tuesday morning while students were in the building. The school’s program director and students arrived Wednesday morning to find they were locked out. They spent the day at the Newton County Library, Mayango said.

