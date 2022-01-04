COVINGTON — The rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infections has prompted the Rockdale and Newton public school districts to amend their return-to-school protocols for the second semester.
Students in Rockdale Public Schools returned to school Tuesday in a virtual/remote learning format. Newton students returned to school Tuesday under a mask mandate after masks had been deemed optional last year.
Rockdale students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10. Staff, students and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before the return to in-person learning. RCPS continues to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, staff and their families at Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan. 3-6.
For more information on free COVID-19 testing, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/covid19testing.
The decision to return remotely was made after Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts convened a virtual meeting with local health experts, including CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Blake Watts, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Monica Hum, Laura Sistrunk of Piedmont Rockdale, local pediatricians Dr. Hugo Scornik and Dr. Kimberly Carr, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Health Departments (GNR) Medical Director Dr. Audrey Arona, and GNR Chief Clinical Officer Alana Sulka.
“In short, our local community spread is extremely significant,” said Oatts. “It was affirming to hear the public health officials in our meeting commend RCPS for our proactive COVID-19 mitigation measures and commitment to the public health safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to promote regular testing and vaccinations to include the boosters for those eligible stakeholders.”
Oatts said the delay in returning to in-person instruction allows staff and students time to get tested after holiday gatherings and travel.
The Newton School System announced its return to a mask mandate on Dec. 29. Teachers reported for a workday Monday and students returned Tuesday.
“Newton County has seen a significant spike in COVID-19 cases during the holiday break, and we must implement another temporary mask mandate,” said Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “We have kept in contact with the medical professionals at both Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Gwinnett Newton Rockdale (GNR) Health Department throughout the holidays.”
She added, “As a result of the increased cases and conversations with the medical professionals we will move forward with the temporary mask mandate until such time that the number of positive cases decreases in our community. It is important that everyone in our community do their part to help reduce the spread of this virus. It’s critical that all members of our community wear a mask, wash their hands often, and watch their distance when out in public or around those not in their immediate family. In addition, if you or your child are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination or booster, please do so. We must do everything we can if we are going to keep our schools open throughout the remainder of the school year.”
Fuhrey noted that children ages 5 years and older are eligible to receive vaccinations for COVID-19. Interested parents may find a vaccine site by visiting the website: www.vaccines.gov.
According to Fuhrey, Newton County Schools will continue its COVID-19 mitigation protocols to include social distancing as practical, disinfecting of classrooms and school buses, encouraging frequent handwashing, providing hand sanitizer, and offering bottle refilling stations, in addition to the wearing of masks.
The district also offers weekly COVID-19 testing for students and staff, and Fuhrey said it is not too late to sign up.
“Parents and school system staff need only contact the school nurse to sign up for testing,” said Fuhrey. “It’s also important to remember, that students who are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, congestion, sore throat, fever, headache, nausea and increased fatigue, etc., should stay home and parents should notify the school. Keeping students who are not feeling well at home will help us keep our schools open.”
“We are going to do everything we can to keep students and staff safe and keep our doors open for in-person instruction,” she added. “I just want parents to be forewarned that as numbers increase, we may need to close individual classrooms or entire school buildings, so please have a plan in place for your household.”
Oatts said the Rockdale School System will review new COVID guidance from the CDC with public health officials and continue contact tracing in the schools.
“We ask our parents to continue to report to your school any positive test results or exposure to COVID-19,” he said. “Most importantly, we need all students and staff who are ill to stay home. It will take the efforts of everyone to reduce the spread of the virus, especially this rapidly transmitted omicron variant.”
