COVINGTON — Newton County school board members and superintendents — both present and past — joined other special guests at a recent reception honoring school board attorney Kent Campbell, who is retiring with more than 45 years of service to the school district.
Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey presented Campbell with a special plaque to commemorate his service to Newton County schools and noted that he was, in fact, the longest-serving employee of the district.
Upon accepting his plaque, Campbell thanked the assembled group and reminisced on his 45 years with the district, noting that it wasn’t always an easy job, but it was one that he truly enjoyed.
“Mr. Campbell has left an indelible mark on the school system that will continue to serve our students, families and community well into the foreseeable future,” said Fuhrey. “I am grateful for his service, support, and sound guidance over his more than 45-year career with our school system, and I wish him nothing but the best in his much-deserved retirement.”
