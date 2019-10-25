COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Education released the 2018-19 Georgia College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) results for every school and school district Friday morning.
While year-over-year comparisons between scores have not been possible in the past, this year the DOE said the 2018-19 results can be compared to 2017-18 averages.
Both Rockdale and Newton saw some school-level averages decrease, but Rockdale’s overall district level average score increased, while Newton’s fell.
Newton's district average CCRPI dropped from 70.7 to a 63.9 and Rockdale County went from a 68.5 to 69.5.
Looking closer, 18 out of 23 Newton County schools saw a decrease in average CCRPI scores.
However, three Newton elementary schools scored above the state average in 2019, including Fairview Elementary, Newton County Theme (elementary) and West Newton Elementary. In addition, three schools posted increased scores in 2019, including Fairview Elementary, Rocky Plains Elementary and West Newton Elementary.
School/ Grade cluster
2018-19 CCRPI Score
2017-18 CCRPI Score
|East Newton
|72.4
|79.4
Fairview
|80.9
|64.8
|Flint Hill
|58.9
|67.9
|Heard Mixon
|64.6
|70.1
|Live Oak
|59.7
|63.2
|Livingston
|64.1
|65.9
|Mansfield
|73.9
|84.2
|Middle Ridge
|52.6
|80
|Newton County Theme
|84.4
|93
|Oak Hill
|65.2
|77.4
|Porterdale
|52.2
|56
|Rocky Plains
|71.2
|57.1
|South Salem
|53.6
|67.8
|West Newton
|77.2
|67.7
NCSS Elementary Average
63.7
75.0
|Clements Middle
|60.0
|67.3
|Cousins Middle
|57.3
|65.7
|Indian Creek
|51.2
|56.1
|Liberty
|64.6
|65.3
|Newton County Theme
|93.6
|93.3
|Veterans
|70.1
|63.5
NCSS Middle Average
63.4
64.1
|Alcovy High
|69.1
|64.2
|Eastside
|78.9
|80.5
|Newton High
|57.6
|65.3
NCSS High Average
64.7
69.6
|District CCRPI
|63.9
|70.7
“While we have had several years of progress, the 2018-2019 school year results did not continue that trend. We anticipated there would be a decrease in our results due to a change in the way we administered our state assessments,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “We were required to switch from a paper-based administration to an online administration in grades 3-8. Although we prepared students in advance for the transition, more work needs to be done; we learned that many students struggled to complete the writing portion of the assessment due to their keyboarding skills. As a result, we have developed plans to spend additional time to better equip students for an online assessment.”
Although the overall average in Rockdale County increased, there were score decreases at nine out of 18 schools.
School/ Grade Cluster
2018-19 CCRPI Score
2017-18 CCRPI Score
|Barksdale Elementary
|77.5
|73.3
|Flat Shoals
|64.4
|71.5
|C.J. Hicks
|65.7
|58.4
|Hightower
|73.4
|75.8
|Honey Creek
|63.0
|75.2
|J.H. House
|75.6
|78.5
|Lorraine
|65.1
|71.5
|Peeks Chapel
|56.8
|60.2
|Pine Street
|65.2
|75.1
|Shoal Creek
|67.3
|63.5
Sims
|63.4
|60.5
|RCPS Elementary Average
|66.7
|70.3
|Conyers Middle
|71.9
|67.0
|Edwards Middle
|74.4
|64.9
|General Ray
|86.7
|68.4
|Memorial
|73.5
|59.2
|RCPS Middle Average
|78.3
|65.7
|Heritage High
|66.7
|74.7
|Rockdale High
|70.6
|68.2
|Salem High
|61.1
|62.6
|Open Campus
|N/A
|47.3
|RCPS High Average
|66.7
|68.0
|District CCRPI
|69.5
|68.5
“I am happy to see the first upward trend in our district’s CCRPI score in four years,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “While the aggregate CCRPI Scores for our district and schools are important, more significant is the progress we are making within each of the accompanying components and indicators. Some of the most notable findings are the net gains in Content Mastery and Progress, an increase in Readiness at all levels – elementary, middle, and high – and an increase in our Four-Year Cohort Graduation Rate. This progress comes from the hard work and dedication of our educators and validates the consistent focus on our Strategic Priorities and commitment to becoming World-Class.”
CCRPI scores are based on five separate components – Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps, Readiness and for high schools, Graduation Rate.
While the state averages for Content Mastery, Readiness, and Graduation Rate increased for elementary, middle and high school, there were slight decreases in Progress scores and larger decreases in the Closing Gaps component – which requires schools to meet elevated achievement targets for all subgroups.
When combined, the values below represent Georgia's overall 2018-19 CCRPI scores.
State overall score: 75.9, slightly lower than 2017-18 average of 76.6.
State elementary score: 77.1, higher than 2017-18 average of 70.3.
State middle school score: 72.1. lower than 2017-18 average of 76.2.
State high school score: 77.0, higher than 2017-18 average of 75.3.
Together, Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods acknowledged that work still needs to be done to support students and improve student achievement, while expressing a need to refine the CCRPI measurement to ensure it is a fair and stable measure that accurately captures school performance.
For more on Georgia CCRPI results, visit ww.ccrpi.gadoe.org