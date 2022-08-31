Staff members at the Newton County Theme School at Ficquett greeted their new and returning students at open house Tuesday. Shown, l-r, are Assistant Principal Jeanie Whitehead, Principal Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, volunteer coordinator Stephanie Stonek, and instructional coach Della Kirkpatrick.
Third-grader Mason Peach selects a wristband from Dr. Strange, AKA Kim Ferrell, as Bat Girl, AKA Ali Geigerman looks on. Ferrell is the school technology assistant, and Geigerman is the media specialist.
Students Brecari Blackwell and little brother Micah Blackwell pose for a photo at one of the Super Heroes photo booths at the open house for the Newton County Theme School. Brecari is entering the fourth grade, and Micah is a kindergartner.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Students at the Newton County Theme School at Ficquett got a Super Heroes welcome Tuesday at open house for the 2022-2023 school year, which starts Aug. 1 in both Rockdale and Newton counties. Open houses were held at all schools in Rockdale and Newton from July 26 to July 28 to get students ready to return to the classroom.
Students at the Theme School were given the opportunity to meet their teachers, explore their classrooms, check out their bus routes, sign up for specials, get photos taken at various Super Hero photo booths, take part in a PTO scavenger hunt and sample goodies from food trucks on the school campus. This marks the second year at the helm of the Theme School for Principal LaMoyne Brunson. This will also be the last year the Theme School will be located at the old Ficquett Elementary campus. The school will move to the former Eastside High School next year.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
