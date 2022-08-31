Students at the Newton County Theme School at Ficquett got a Super Heroes welcome Tuesday at open house for the 2022-2023 school year, which starts Aug. 1 in both Rockdale and Newton counties. Open houses were held at all schools in Rockdale and Newton from July 26 to July 28 to get students ready to return to the classroom.

Students at the Theme School were given the opportunity to meet their teachers, explore their classrooms, check out their bus routes, sign up for specials, get photos taken at various Super Hero photo booths, take part in a PTO scavenger hunt and sample goodies from food trucks on the school campus. This marks the second year at the helm of the Theme School for Principal LaMoyne Brunson. This will also be the last year the Theme School will be located at the old Ficquett Elementary campus. The school will move to the former Eastside High School next year.

