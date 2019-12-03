CONYERS — Just in time for the new year, Sconiers Homeless Prevention Organization (SHPO), based in Riverdale, will host a Casino Royale event to benefit local homeless veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
"Our 007 Casino Royale Black Tie Affair is the event of the year and a charitable cause to assist homeless veterans, giving them an opportunity for shelter," said Rosalind Sconier, Founder of SHPO. "We want our veterans to come out of the cold this winter into a place of warmth."
The event, held at Conyers Crossroads, will allow guests to experience the thrill of putting $5,000 on red, and watching the wheel spin in anticipation--whether its Blackjack, Roulette, Texas Hold’em, Slots or the rowdy action at the Craps table, they will have it all.
There are two ticket packages available:
VIP Level 1 costs $125 and includes two dinners and two drink tickets, five raffle tickets and $100 in playing money.
VIP Level 2 costs $75 and includes one dinner, one drink ticket, three raffle tickets and $50 in playing money.
Please note, there are only 50 VIP Level 2 tickets available.
The soiree will start at 7:30 p.m. and go well into the new year.
The "casino" will be located at 1454 Dogwood Drive SE; Unit 1620-D.
Rosalind established SHPO as a grass root organization in 2004. Since then, the organization has supported over 30,000 people locally and nationally with the support of community partners and stakeholders. Programs such as Get Knowledge Get Connected Network Service, Macro Economics and Social/Federal Safety Nets Education are only a few that she has implemented to provide community support.
If you cannot attend the special event, consider donating to the program at www.shpoinc.org/donations or at one of 11 metro donation sites.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-casino-royale-night-benefit-for-homeless-veteran-tickets-83473031083