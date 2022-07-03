CONYERS — Deputy chief of police Scott Freeman has been named chief of the Conyers Police Department upon the retirement of chief Gene Wilson.
Freeman’s history with the Conyers Police Department began when he joined the Conyers Police Explorers as a high school freshman. Upon graduation, he began working full time for the city as a communications operator and then worked his way up in rank to the position of major. During his law enforcement career, Freeman has served in a variety of capacities and leadership roles including chief deputy sheriff for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and chief of police for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department before returning to Conyers in February 2019 to serve as deputy chief of police.
Over the years in service to the city and CPD, Freeman has earned the following degrees: associate of science in criminal justice, bachelor of science in organizational leadership, master of public administration, graduate certificate in criminal justice education and a doctorate in public policy and administration with a specialization in public safety management and leadership. He was a delegate to the 17th Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) delegation to Israel in 2009, and in 2012, he graduated from the 248th session of the FBINA.
“Chief Freeman’s dedication and commitment to both the city and the police department are cornerstones of his successes,” said City Manager Tony Lucas. “I have no doubt he will continue to faithfully serve and protect the citizens in this well-earned capacity as chief of police to the best of his ability.”
